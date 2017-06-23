Queens Of The Stone Age perform new songs at first show in two years

Band played lead single 'The Way You Used To Do' live and debuted new song 'The Evil Has Landed' at gig in Niagara Falls

Queens Of The Stone Age performed new material at their first gig in almost two years last night (Thursday, June 22).

The band recently returned with new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ from their long-awaited comeback album ‘Villains’.

Performing their first show since September 2015, Josh Homme and co played lead single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ live for the first time and debuted previously unheard album track ‘The Evil Has Landed’ at the concert at Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls.

Watch footage of the band performing ‘The Way You Used To Do’ below and hear live audio of ‘The Evil Has Landed’.

The band’s new album ‘Villains’ was produced by Mark Ronson and will be released on August 25.

Josh Homme recently spoke about his relationship with Ronson and the ‘bad boy’ sound of the new album. He also revealed that ‘Uptown Funk’ convinced him to work with the producer.

Homme has also told NME about the meaning of ‘The Way You Used To Do’ – and how it’s “all about fucking”.

The tracklist for ‘Villains’ is:

01. Feet Don’t Fail Me

02. The Way You Used To Do

03. Domesticated Animals

04. Fortress

05. Head Like A Haunted House

06. Un-Reborn Again

07. Hideaway

08. The Evil Has Landed

09. Villains Of Circumstance

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming UK tour dates for November are below. Tickets are available here

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin