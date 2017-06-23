Queens Of The Stone Age perform new songs at first show in two years
Band played lead single 'The Way You Used To Do' live and debuted new song 'The Evil Has Landed' at gig in Niagara Falls
Queens Of The Stone Age performed new material at their first gig in almost two years last night (Thursday, June 22).
The band recently returned with new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ from their long-awaited comeback album ‘Villains’.
Performing their first show since September 2015, Josh Homme and co played lead single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ live for the first time and debuted previously unheard album track ‘The Evil Has Landed’ at the concert at Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls.
Watch footage of the band performing ‘The Way You Used To Do’ below and hear live audio of ‘The Evil Has Landed’.
The band’s new album ‘Villains’ was produced by Mark Ronson and will be released on August 25.
Josh Homme recently spoke about his relationship with Ronson and the ‘bad boy’ sound of the new album. He also revealed that ‘Uptown Funk’ convinced him to work with the producer.
Homme has also told NME about the meaning of ‘The Way You Used To Do’ – and how it’s “all about fucking”.
The tracklist for ‘Villains’ is:
01. Feet Don’t Fail Me
02. The Way You Used To Do
03. Domesticated Animals
04. Fortress
05. Head Like A Haunted House
06. Un-Reborn Again
07. Hideaway
08. The Evil Has Landed
09. Villains Of Circumstance
November 19 – Manchester Arena
November 21 – The O2, London
November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin