Queen’s Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme: ‘Working with Iggy Pop restored my faith in rock and roll’

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme claims Iggy Pop helped him to rediscover his rock & roll mojo.

The singer teamed up with the rock veteran on his 2015 ‘Post Pop Depression’ collaboration album. He admitted that working with Pop helped inspire QOTSA’s forthcoming album ‘Villains’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Homme said: “Iggy is the single greatest example of a frontman that you could have for rock & roll. You can say, ‘Oh, I like this person’s voice better,’ or, ‘I like that person’s songs better,’ but you can’t find someone who’s more rock & roll and more honest and daring and more at the tip of the spear – ahead of his time by 30 years – than Iggy. Working with him just recharged my faith in rock & roll and in trying to blaze your own path at whatever cost that is.”

Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen added: “After touring with Iggy, a lot of the sounds we were getting for that tour were in our bag. And those Berlin albums always influenced us. But just being around someone like Iggy makes you want to get off your ass and do stuff. He’s fucking 70 and still doing stuff, so get off your ass and go.”

“We wanted something like Elvis’ version of ‘Blue Moon,’ where it just felt empty sonically,” Homme explained. “One of the guys from our label, when he heard it, said, ‘I believe people don’t understand how much you play mellow or acoustically or things like that.’ I thought, ‘Really? That’s odd.’ But maybe he’s right. Maybe people don’t associate us with the wide spectrum of music that’s there.”

Homme also recently spoke out over the recent terror attack in Manchester.

Queens Of The Stone Age will hit the road for a UK tour in November. They will play:

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin