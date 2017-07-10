Queens Of The Stone Age add massive London show to UK tour

The band will release 'Villains' this summer

Queens Of The Stone Age have added a massive show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley to their upcoming UK tour. Dates and ticket details are below.

Due to phenomenal demand and in support of their long-awaited new album ‘Villains‘, the band will now open their UK and Ireland tour at The SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday November 18, before returning to the capital to play The O2 Arena on Tuesday November 21.

QOTSA’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets to other shows are available here, while tickets for the new Wembley gig will be on sale from 9am on Thursday July 13.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Queens Of The Stone Age release new album ‘Villains’ on August 25.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”