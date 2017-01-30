Queens Of The Stone Age brand President Trump ‘a barf inducing, fascist, clown penis’

Executive order to ban immigrants and refugees continues to infuriate

Queens Of The Stone Age have branded Donald Trump a “barf inducing, fascist, clown penis”.

The band took to Instagram to lambast the US President after he issued an executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries in what he says is a bid to stop terrorists from entering the US.

The order puts a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya.

The band posted a picture of Trump and wrote: “This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis… who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame. ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’ – Edmund Burke.”

Trump’s immigration ban has caused uproar with with many coming out in protest including Grimes and Sia who both pledged to match donations to organisations who are fighting the ban.

Grimes announced that she will match donations given to the Council on American-Islam Relations (CAIR) up to $10,000 (£7,969). Sia, meanwhile, said she would match donations given to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) up to $100,000 ($79,688).

The ACLU have condemned Trump’s actions as a “war on equality”, saying they are “already taking a terrible human toll”. They and CAIR have both confirmed plans to file lawsuits against him.

Rihanna, John Legend, Win Butler and more have spoken out against the order, with Rihanna calling the new US President an “immoral pig”.

Meanwhile, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders recently said Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour.

He continued: “Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year.”

Sanders forms part of Gone Is Gone – a supergroup consisting of Sanders, QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin.