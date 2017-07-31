Queens Of The Stone Age cancel festival date “due to injury”

The band will no longer perform at Outside Lands

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel their appearance at Outside Lands festival due to injury.

The announcement was made via the festival’s Twitter earlier today (July 31), confirming that the band will no longer be playing at the San Franscisco based event, which is set to take place next month. Queens Of The Stone Age had been scheduled to perform on August 12.

“Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date,” the band followed-up.

No further news has been released at the time of writing.

Queens Of The Stone Age release their new album ‘Villains’ on August 25.

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

QOTSA’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena