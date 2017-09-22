Queens Of The Stone Age confirmed to headline INmusic Festival 2018

Next summer is starting to look pretty great

Next year’s festival season is already starting to take shape – with the acclaimed INmusic festival announcing Queens Of The Stone Age as their first headliner.

Set in Croatia’s scenic Zagreb lakeside, last year’s spectacular saw performances from Kasabian, Alt-J, Kings Of Leon, Arcade Fire, Slaves and many more.

Now off the back of their stellar new album ‘Villains’, Queens of the Stone Age are returning to Zagreb after their headline show in June of 2014. More headliners from INmusic’s stellar line-up will follow in the months ahead.

INmusic will take place from June 25-27. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Homme has often made headlines with his history of calling out members of the crowd at QOTSA shows – often taking on hecklers or targeting gig-goers for inappropriate or abusive behaviour. “Once in Holland, I think it was the Lowlands Festival, I saw a guy punching a girl in the face, right by the front row,” Homme told NME. “My whole life, I hate watching people get bullied and so, in a manner of speaking, you turn and you try to bully the bully. I have done that many times. I’m the only one with a mic so I think sometimes it perhaps looks like I’m bullying somebody – and I actually am.” He continued: “I think I’ve always been trying to prune our audience [of] racist, homophobic, misogynistic assholes. The idea is to have our audience be an open-minded group of individuals. I think that’s why even picking Ronson initially [was] to chase people away.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena