Queens Of The Stone Age go classical on ‘Jools Holland’

The band performed a stripped-back version of 'Villains of Circumstance'

Queens Of The Stone Age performed on last night’s Later… with Jools Holland, bringing a stripped-back, classical version of ‘Villains of Circumstance’ to the BBC programme.

The track, taken from Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album ‘Villains’, was performed by the band’s Josh Homme and Dean Fertita, backed by a string section. Watch the performance back below.

Meanwhile, the first clip from Josh Homme’s upcoming TV appearance on Bedtime Stories has been released, and it sees the Queens of The Stone Age frontman showing off his softer side.

The singer is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Avengers star Chris Evans by taking part in the CBeebies show, which sees a famous face reading out a popular children’s bedtime story.

The episode is set to air on October 6, and will mark the first of several episodes that he has recorded for the children’s channel.

“Now, even dragons need to rest”, Homme softly tells viewers in the clip.

“It’s time for Snoop-Bob Meatball to go to sleep and you too! So snuggle up and dream of far away places. And I’ll see you soon for another bedtime story, night night!”

In a recent NME cover feature, Josh Homme opened up on ‘bullying the bullies’ at Queens shows.

“Once in Holland, I think it was the Lowlands Festival, I saw a guy punching a girl in the face, right by the front row,” he says. “My whole life, I hate watching people get bullied and so, in a manner of speaking, you turn and you try to bully the bully. I have done that many times. I’m the only one with a mic so I think sometimes it perhaps looks like I’m bullying somebody – and I actually am.”