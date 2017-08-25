Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme instructs Reading Festival crowd to ‘do everything you fucking can this weekend’

The band made a second surprise appearance today after appearing in Leeds this morning (August 25)

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme told their Reading Festival crowd to “do everything you fucking can this weekend” during their second surprise performance of the day.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band released their seventh studio album ‘Villains‘ today and kickstarted Leeds Festival with a secret set on the NME/BBC Radio 1 stage this morning (August 25).

Arriving on stage at Reading at 9:40pm, 20 minutes after the slot was due to begin, the band ripped through a short set comprising of songs new and old. The set differed slightly from that played in Leeds, with them playing one less song in total in Reading and only playing two new songs at the southern leg of the event – ‘The Way You Used To Do’ and ‘The Evil Has Landed’.

#qotsa #queensofthestoneage #randl2017 #readingfestival #reading #festival A post shared by 👩🏼 Holly (@hollyajenkins) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Ahead of closing track ‘Little Sister’, frontman Josh Homme told the audience: “We have one last thing to say to you before we split. And that’s thank you so fucking much. We love you Reading. We always have and we always will.

He added: “Don’t wait for anything. Do everything you fucking can this weekend and we hope we gave you a night you’ll never remember.”

Queens Of The Stone Age played:

‘No One Knows’

‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’

‘If I Had A Tail’

‘The Way You Used To Do’

‘My God Is The Sun’

‘The Evil Has Landed’

‘Little Sister’

Homme previously addressed rumours the band would play a secret set at the twin festivals, claiming they had a birthday party to play. “His name’s Gary and he’s going to be seven. He loves balloons and that’s why he’s always blowing it.”

He added: “He lives in Reading.” BBC 6Music DJ Lauren Laverne then asked: “He’s a Reading boy?” Homme replied: “Oh no, no, I’ve been reading to him all the time. Sorry, I read that wrong.”