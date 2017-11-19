Queens Of The Stone Age kick off UK ‘Villains’ tour with blistering Wembley show

"London, we got a thing - we got a fucking thing"

Queens Of The Stone Age kicked off their 2017 UK ‘Villains‘ tour last night with a blistering show at The SSE Arena, Wembley. See photos, footage and the setlist below.

Taking to the stage to ‘Walk The Night’ by The Skatt Brothers, Josh Homme and co tore into ‘If I Had A Trail from 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ before a rousing outing of the ‘Rated R’ classic ‘Monsters In The Parasol’ and fan favourite ‘My God Is The Sun’.

‘Feet Don’t Fail Me’ was the first of six cuts from their acclaimed new album ‘Villains‘, landing like an old favourite alongside recent single ‘The Way You Used To Do’. During the latter, Homme slammed the security guards for shining their torches on those on one another’s shoulders in the audience. Instead, he invited the crowd to climb atop one another and told staff: “You fucking work for me now.”

Other highlights included the spirited audience reaction for ‘Songs For The Deaf’ opener ‘You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar’, an early outing of ‘No One Knows’, early cut ‘Avon’, an explosive rendition of ‘Smooth Sailing’ and the sensual sing-along of ‘Make It Witchu’.

“We’ve been a band for 20 years now,” Homme told the crowd introducing ‘Go With The Flow’ to close the first set. “Many years ago we wrote a song that was very muscular and mostly naked. One of the lines in that song was ‘I want something good to die for to make it beautiful to live’. It’s pretty good actually, it’s not bad.

“In these moments when we’re far away from the people we love, and have come so far across a great ocean – you make us feel so wonderful and so thankful to be here. I want to say thank you. Every night before I walk on stage I say to the boys ‘show them you’re from, let’s show them who we really are’. What I appreciate is when you show us who you really are, because London – we got a thing. We got a fucking thing.”

He added: “I’m not like Ozzy Osbourne where I’m like ‘we love you!’ Actually, I don’t do that every night because some people suck. That ain’t my fault, it’s just a factual thing, but London, we’ve got a thing you know?”

The band then returned for a climactic encore of ‘Head Like A Haunted House’, ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ and ‘A Song For The Dead’.

Queens Of The Stone’s Age’s UK tour continues in Manchester tonight and will return to London on Tuesday. See below for full dates and ticket details.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s setlist was:

If I Had a Tail

Monsters in the Parasol

My God Is the Sun

Feet Don’t Fail Me

The Way You Used to Do

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire

No One Knows

Avon

The Evil Has Landed

I Sat by the Ocean

Smooth Sailing

Domesticated Animals

Make It Wit Chu

I Appear Missing

Villains of Circumstance

Little Sister

Sick, Sick, Sick

Go With the Flow

Encore:

Head Like a Haunted House

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

A Song for the Dead

Meanwhile, Homme has been announced as a special guest for this year’s A Peaceful Noise concert, taking place at London ULU on November 25. Read our exclusive interview with Homme discussing the show and life after the Paris terror attacks at the Bataclan here.

Queens Of The Stone Age on tour

QOTSA’s remaining UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.