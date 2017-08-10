Queens Of The Stone Age reveal new song ‘The Evil Has Landed’

Their new album is out this month

Queens Of The Stone Age have revealed ‘The Evil Has Landed’, the latest track to be taken from their incoming new album ‘Villains’.

A twisted, jolting cut of blues rock, ‘The Evil Has Landed’ finds the band’s effortlessly cool rock ‘n’ roll on typically swaggering, dust-blasted form.

Produced by Mark Ronson, it’s a six-and-a-half-minute mini-epic. Check it out below.

Queens Of The Stone Age release their new album ‘Villains’ on August 25. It’s completely free of special guests, with the band recently telling NME they wanted to avoid ‘becoming a parody of themselves’. A drunk Dave Grohl was, however, turfed out of the studio at one point.

The band also claimed that guitars are “going extinct” in a recent interview.

Drummer Jon Theodore said: “It’s like guitars are going extinct in a lot of ways. Now it’s punk to learn upright bass or classical guitar….It’s a new world right now, and sometimes I feel like a dinosaur but most of the time I’m just grateful that we got started before this transition started – I mean we’re still firmly rooted in the world of guitar.”

Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

Queens Of The Stone Age play the following UK dates to celebrate the release of ‘Villains’.

November 18 – SSE Wembley Arena, London

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin