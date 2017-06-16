Queens Of The Stone Age respond to rumours of a ‘secret’ UK festival appearance

Could we see QOTSA at Glasto or Reading & Leeds?

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has responded to rumours that the band could play a secret festival set this summer – could we perhaps see them at Glastonbury?

This week saw QOTSA return with new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ to launch their long-awaited comeback album ‘Villains’ – as well as details of a UK tour.

The band’s UK dates are not until November, but there is speculation as to whether they might make a special guest appearance at a festival.

“Well I love surprises and one of the greatest ways to learn to make a secret is to learn to keep one,” frontman Homme told Radio X. “But wouldn’t it be amazing if we just turned up at some festival, wouldn’t that would be crazy?”

QOTSA have shows in New York and Canada on June 22 and 24, so the only way they could perform at Glastonbury would be if they rushed over for the Sunday. However, their new album ‘Villains’ is released on 25 August – the first day of Reading & Leeds festival, and where the band appear to have a large gap in their tour schedule.