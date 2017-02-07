Queens Of The Stone Age tease new material with studio photos

The follow-up to '...Like Clockwork' is expected to drop this year

Queens Of The Stone Age have teased fans of news on new material by sharing photos from the recording studio.

The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time – and finally claimed to have ‘locked in’ to finish work on the record last summer. It was previously revealed that new music would be released later this year.

Now, there is proof that progress has been made, with the band sharing photos of their gear, instruments and what seems to be a list of song titles on Instagram. They come with no further information, but a simple caption of ‘…’

