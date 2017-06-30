Queens Of The Stone Age reveal trading cards with facts about each band member on

Wonder what Josh Homme once said to an elderly woman at a bus stop no more

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared their own trading cards, with one for each individual band member.

The Los Angeles rock group will return with their seventh album ‘Villains’ on August 25. It follows 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork‘ and was produced by Mark Ronson. One song has been shared from the record so far, titled ‘The Way You Used To Do’.

The band’s trading cards feature the artwork for the new album on frontman Josh Homme’s card. His facts reveal that his favourite colour is “plaid” and that he “once pulled up next to an elderly woman holding grocery bags at a bus stop and asked in his smoothest voice ‘What’s in the bag, lady?'”.

See the trading cards below.

Speaking about getting Ronson to produce on ‘Villains’, Homme told NME: “I’ve known Mark casually for a couple of years – we’ve both been up late in the same places. My kids were listening to ‘Uptown Funk’, and I thought ‘this sounds amazing, it’s really tight and dry’ and that was the direction I wanted to take this record in.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Then Ronson called me up to work on this [Lady] Gaga stuff and within half an hour I was like ‘I think I’ll ask Ronson to do this’ – it will confuse and dismay people. I think one of the true joys of being in a rock’n’roll band is to define expectations just so you can defy them.”