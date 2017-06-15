Queens Of The Stone Age unveil new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ and announce UK tour

'Villains' will be released on August 25

Queens Of The Stone Age have unveiled their new single ‘The Way You Used To Do’ from long-awaited new album ‘Villains’, as well as details of a UK tour.

After teasing fans for some weeks and sharing the album title with a hilarious ‘lie detector’ video yesterday, now QOTSA have revealed the launch single as well as announced that the Mark Ronson produced new album will be released on August 25, ahead of a UK and Ireland tour that takes in dates in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Check out ‘The Way You Used To Do’ below

“The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question ‘what do we sound like now?’,” said QOTSA frontman Josh Homme. “If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop—but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.

“The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that shit. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.”

Mark Ronson added: “Queens are and have always been my favourite rock n roll band ever since I walked into Tower on Sunset and bought ‘Rated R’ in the summer of 2000, so it was incredibly surreal to be welcomed into their secret, pirate clan—or the ‘jacuzzi’ as Josh likes to call it.

“I also knew that my super fandom alone would not keep me in the jacuzzi. There were moments during the making of the album in which i was aware I was watching my musical heroes craft something that was sure to become one of my favourite moments on any Queens album. And to have some part in that felt like being in a dream–a very heavy, dark, wonderful dream.”

The tracklist for ‘Villains’ is:

01. Feet Don’t Fail Me

02. The Way You Used To Do

03. Domesticated Animals

04. Fortress

05. Head Like A Haunted House

06. Un-Reborn Again

07. Hideaway

08. The Evil Has Landed

09. Villains Of Circumstance

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on June 21 and will be available here.

November 19 – Manchester Arena

November 21 – The O2, London

November 23 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin