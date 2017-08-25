Queens Of The Stone rock Leeds Festival 2017 with blistering secret set

'It's a fucking pleasure to be here'

Queens Of The Stone Age got Leeds Festival 2017 off to a raucous start with a blistering secret set this morning (Friday August 25).

After rumours started to circulate earlier this week, the band then confirmed the news this morning. As word spread throughout the arena and campsite, the tent of the NME/Radio 1 Stage was soon packed out with fans in the early afternoon, eagerly awaiting what for many would be their opening show of the weekend.

After a mass sing-along to ‘Afternoon Delight’, QOTSA bound on stage to the sound of Dean Martin’s ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’ – before bursting into a run of tracks from new album ‘Villains‘, which is released today.

“Hey Leeds Festival, how the fuck are you?” asked frontman Josh Homme after warming up the crowd. “We’re Queens Of The Stone Age.” They then rushed into lead single ‘The Way You Used To Do’.

“Do me a favour,” asked Homme after the track. “Wake the fuck up. Wanna hear an old song? Me too.”

With a rendition of ‘My God Is The Sun’, the crowd burst into life for the remainder of the short but fast-paced set largely leaned on new album tracks, as well as a handful of classic singles and fan favourites.

“It’s a fucking pleasure to be here,” said Homme. “I gotta tell you, no matter how sober you are, I’m already fucked up. This one’s for all the little sisters.”

At one point, Homme teased fans that ‘No One Knows’ was coming, but instead played ‘The Evil Has Landed’. A circle pit erupted regardless. “Can I tell you something?” he asked. “I fucking love you. Instead of saying it, I’ll just play it.” He then fulfilled his promise with the finale of ‘No One Knows’, inspiring a feral reaction from the crowd and marking the first major talking point of the weekend.

QOTSA are now believed to be heading to Reading Festival at some point for another surprise show. Wolf Alice are now also rumoured for a secret set this weekend.

Leeds Festival continues today with sets from Blossoms, Neck Deep, Sløtface, The Sherlocks, Liam Gallagher, Muse, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2017.