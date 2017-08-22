The new record features the band's original and only line-up

New York City post-hardcore band Quicksand have announced their first album in 22 years, titled ‘Interiors’.

The band formed in 1990 and released their debut album ‘Slip’ in 1993 on Polydor Records. The follow-up, ‘Manic Compression’ came in 1995 via Island Records. They disbanded in 1995, later reuniting for a one-night performance in June 2012.

‘Interiors’ features the band’s original – and only line-up – of drummer Alan Cage, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega, and guitarist Tom Capone. You can see the album’s full track listing below.

1. Illuminant

2. Under The Screw

3. Warm And Low

4. >

5. Cosmonauts

6. Interiors

7. Hyperion

8. Fire This Time

9. Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

10. >>

11. Sick Mind

12. Normal Love

The band also released a new video for the album’s lead single ‘Illuminant’ which you can watch below.

Speaking of the new record, Schreifels said: “It was all just about being ourselves and who we were as well as who we are. We did it for us completely.”

The album will arrive on November 10 via Epitaph. It was produced and engineered by Will Yip, who has previously worked with The Menzingers, Title Fight and Pianos Become the Teeth.

Quicksand have also announced a string of dates in support of the new record. See them in full below.

Sept 05 Seattle, WA – Neumos

Sept 06 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Sept 08 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Sept 09 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

Sept 10 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Sept 11 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

Sept 12 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sept 14 Dallas, TX – Trees Dallas

Sept 15 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Sept 16 Houston, TX – Walters Downtown

Sept 17 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

Sept 19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sept 20 Nashville, TN – Exit In

Sept 21 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Sept 22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sept 23 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Sept 24 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sept 25 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Sept 26 Detroit, MA – El Club

Sept 27 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sept 28 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sept 29 Washington, DC – Black Cat

Sept 30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Oct 01 New York, NY – Warsaw