R Kelly accused of physical abuse, sexual coercion and using starvation as punishment

Kitti Jones makes allegations about R&B singer

R Kelly has been accused of physical abuse, sexual coercion, emotional manipulation and using starvation as a punishment by an ex-girlfriend. He has denied the claims in a statement.

The R&B singer was recently the focus of an investigative report by Buzzfeed, which alleged that Kelly runs an “abusive and controlling cult” of young women and aspiring female musicians. Kelly denied the allegations.

Now, Rolling Stone has detailed allegations from one of the women who spoke as part of the Buzzfeed report, Kitti Jones, formerly a Dallas radio station DJ. Jones, who first met Kelly in June 2011 and dated him until September 2013, accuses Kelly of assaulting her, forcing her to have sex with other women and withholding food from her as punishment for not following his orders.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn’t want to do it and I would tell him I didn’t want to do it,” Jones says of being coerced into sexual encounters with other women. “It was the most horrible thing. People look at it and go, ‘Oh, you’re grown.’ No. You have to actually be there to know exactly what it felt like for a person to overpower you and make you feel like there’s nothing for you outside of him.”

Jones also reveals that she contemplated suicide shortly before she left Kelly in 2013. “I just said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself and it’s gonna be his fault… I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'”.

Kelly denies the allegations, with a representative for the singer issuing a statement to Rolling Stone. It reads:

Mr Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of [Ms Jones]. It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr Kelly does not control the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory.

Kelly also previously denied the cult allegations, with his lawyer saying at the time: “Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”