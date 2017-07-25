R. Kelly reportedly hires one of Bill Cosby’s former lawyers

Monique Pressley - who left Cosby's legal team in August 2016 - will act for the singer after the recent allegations made against him

R. Kelly has reportedly hired one of Bill Cosby‘s former lawyers following the recent allegations which have made against the musician.

The ‘Ignition’ singer was the centre of an investigative report by Buzzfeed earlier this month, which alleged that Kelly runs an “abusive and controlling cult” of young women and aspiring female musicians. Kelly has categorically denied the allegations.

Kelly has now moved to strengthen his legal team, with The Daily Mail reporting that the musician has hired the services of Washington lawyer Monique Pressley.

Pressley was notably part of Bill Cosby’s legal team last year. She resigned in August 2016, shortly before the comedian was tried in Pennsylvania on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby’s case ended in a mistrial last month.

Prior to resigning from Cosby’s counsel, Pressley was often seen on news programmes defending the comedian – during one appearance on HuffPost Live, she branded the allegations against Cosby a “witch hunt.”

Pressley refused to comment on whether she’d been hired by Kelly when approached by members of the press.

Last week, another woman came forward to speak out against R. Kelly, claiming that, although the girls in the alleged ‘cult’ can leave at any time, “it was like witnessing Stockholm Syndrome. All these girls are so nice and trusting and young.”