R Kelly responds to rumours he’s playing Donald Trump’s inauguration

R Kelly has dismissed rumours suggesting that he could perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration next week.

The R&B star shared a message on his Twitter account stating: “Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year’s inauguration ceremony. Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue.”

“End. Of. Story.” he added.

Trump will be sworn in as President in a ceremony held at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 20.

Teenage singer Jackie Evancho, currently the only solo artist confirmed to perform at Trump’s inauguration next week, has said that her decision to accept the President-elect’s invitation was “not political” and she is simply doing it “for my country”.

The President-Elect has apparently been struggling to find stars to perform at the ceremony. Both Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church have joined the list of artists ruling themselves out this week.

The inauguration will feature a “soft sensuality” and “poetic cadence” instead of “A-listers”, the event’s planner Tom Barrack has said.

Meanwhile, The B Street Band, who call themselves the US’s ‘number one Bruce Springsteen tribute band’, are set to play at a Donald Trump inauguration ball next week.