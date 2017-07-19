Another woman has spoken out about R. Kelly “cult” claims: ‘It’s like Stockholm Syndrome’

The singer is accused of keeping young women against their will in an "abusive and controlling cult"

Another woman has spoken out against R Kelly following allegations he is keeping several young women in an “abusive and controlling cult”.

An extensive new investigation by BuzzFeed revealed several accounts from parents who claim that their daughters are being kept against their will in several houses being rented by the singer.

A woman who claims she was sexually involved with Kelly until as recently as this summer has now told Jezebel what she witnessed during her relationship with the R&B star. Identified as “Kim” to protect her privacy, the woman stated all the girls involved with Kelly are above the age of consent.

She added that, although the girls can leave, “it was like witnessing Stockholm Syndrome. All these girls are so nice and trusting and young.”

Kim said she first met Kelly around a year ago when she was pulled onstage at a concert. She told the website that she “knew what I was getting myself into”, but the other girls “just dote on him”. “It’s so fucked up. They’re completely manipulated and brainwashed.”

Describing Kelly as “very controlling”, she said: “When we’re out we’re not allowed to look at anyone. We have to keep our heads down. If we’re back in his studio sitting on the couches and he has friends across the room at the bar we can’t look at each other or communicate with each other.”

Kim said she had never seen him force himself on any of the girls in a sexual manner. “He never makes threats,” she said. “But the girls are so eager to do whatever he wants. He’ll wake us out of a dead sleep and say to this girl, ‘Suck my dick,’ or to these two girls, ‘Kiss on each other,’ and immediately without thought they jump right to it. It’s just bizarre. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before honestly.”

She continued: “It’s not non-consensual, I guess. But I don’t know if they even realise the situation they’re in is wrong.” She also stated he records “absolutely everything” from his daily life and sexual interactions, as the BuzzFeed article also said.

Kim said she never witnessed Kelly being violent to any of the women involved with him, but did recall one specific incident where he punished a 19-year-old woman when he was dissatisfied with her. Kim recalled she and the girl were told to “take off your clothes and act like you miss each other” by the singer. The girl was taken to another room and Kim said 20 minutes later she was told to enter.

“He had his iPad recording and she was naked except for a big chain and she was running laps from one end of the room to the other,” Kim said. “She was running laps around the room and apologising. She kept saying, ‘I’ve been bad, I’m sorry Daddy,’ shit like that. And I’m standing there and she starts apologising to me.”

A spokesperson called Trevian Kutti told the website none of the women involved with Kelly were underage. She also denied that the women are being kept against their will. “I’ve known Mr. Kelly since 2005,” she said. “What I will say is anyone who is involved with Mr. Kelly is free to come and go and communicate and eat and sleep when and where and how they please.

“It’s a very sad situation where it comes to a point where people are being deemed captive or enslaved when they’re truly free human beings. Mr. Kelly is an upstanding human being and it’s very saddening that these allegations are being orchestrated.”