One for the nostalgia fans

Today sees the 50th birthday of pop music station BBC Radio 1.

The station will celebrate over the next three days with a digital station called Radio 1 Vintage, showcasing 50 one hour episodes of nostalgic archive material and commentary.

This morning saw the start of the show, with an episode presented by current breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw and Radio 1’s first ever disc jockey, Tony Blackburn.

Blackburn attempted to recreate the first ever Radio 1 breakfast show before the pair interviewed former presenter Sara Cox.

DJ Mike Read then went on the show to discuss the BBC Radio 1 Roadshows of the 1980s, and got out his guitar for a special performance. The Roadshows will be featured on the station later today.

Classic presenters Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates, and electronic music icon Pete Tong, will also appear on the show this afternoon and evening.

The full, three day schedule is available below:

Yesterday, the BBC shared a special clip from the Radio 1 archives with NME, featuring George Harrison and Michael Jackson discussing new tunes on the station. In the short but fascinating clip, the Dave Edmunds single ‘A.1 On The Jukebox’ from the 1978 album, ‘Tracks On Wax 4′, gets discussed by the pair. Hear the full clip here.

Radio 1 Vintage will be available on DAB digital radios, and live and on demand through iPlayer Radio for 30 days.