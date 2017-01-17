Radiohead announce US tour ahead of Coachella 2017

Band confirm shows for March and April

Radiohead have announced details of a short US tour that will see them play live dates ahead of and surrounding their Coachella Festival headline slots.

The band had already been confirmed to headline Coachella in Indio, California during April, now confirming additional concerts for the end of March and into the following month.

Radiohead will play dates in Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland and Santa Barbara prior to the first weekend of Coachella, followed by two shows in Berkeley before its second weekend.

See the tour dates in full below:

Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena (March 3)

Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena (April 1)

New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (3)

Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center (5)

Seattle, WA – Key Arena (8)

Portland, OR – Moda Center (9)

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (11)

Indio, CA – Coachella (14)

Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (17-18)

Indio, CA – Coachella (21)

Radiohead have been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017, alongside a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

Meanwhile, guitarist Johnny Greenwood is also set to head out on a solo tour, while rhythm guitarist Ed O’Brien will release his debut solo album in 2017.

“We’ve attempted to do something like a full solo album — you know, stand there on the mountaintop with the hair going and the Les Paul and create a whole Ed O’Brien,” he said. “I haven’t up until two years ago but I am going to now. I’m gonna do one next year.”