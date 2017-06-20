Pro-Palestine group picket outside Radiohead’s accountants’ office over Israel gig controversy

One sign read: "Radiohead: don’t leave Palestinians high and dry"

A pro-Palestine group has picketed outside the “corporate office” of Radiohead in response to the band’s refusal to cancel an upcoming concert in Israel.

Radiohead are due to play a show in Tel Aviv during July. The band have faced calls to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Roger Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision amid an ongoing and widespread cultural boycott of the country.

Now, as Pitchfork reports, members of the activist group London Palestine Action (LPA) picketed outside the London office of Hardwick & Morris, Radiohead’s accounting firm, holding signs and chanting songs that referenced the band’s songs. One sign read: “Radiohead: don’t leave Palestinians high and dry”. Protestors also wore masks of frontman Thom Yorke. See photos beneath.

Yorke has recently clashed with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters over the issue. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Yorke described the situation as “extremely upsetting”, “offensive” and “an extraordinary waste of energy”, adding of Waters and his fellow critics: “It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw shit at us in public.”

Roger Waters later hit back, saying that Yorke “had misinterpreted my attempt to start a conversation as a threat.”

Radiohead play Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on July 19. They will also headline Glastonbury Festival this weekend (Friday, June 23).