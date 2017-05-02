Radiohead announce 20th anniversary re-release of ‘OK Computer’

Prepare for three previously unreleased tracks

Radiohead have revealed their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ – with a deluxe reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks.

After mysterious posters appeared in cities around the world and the band revealed a short teaser video, now they have announced they’ll be reissuing the remastered ‘OK Computer’ with b-sides and three never before released tracks of ‘I Promise’, ‘Lift’ and ‘Man Of War’ (also known among fans and ‘Big Boots’). The band had previously attempted to ‘re-work’ ‘Lift’ for 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘.

The album will be released on 23 June – the same day as their Glastonbury headline performance. This only adds to the speculation and rumour that they’ll be paying tribute to the album during their Glasto set. The boxed edition of the album will be shipped in July, and all formats can be pre-ordered here.

“Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… OK COMPUTER: the original twelve track album, three unreleased tracks and eight B-sides, all newly remastered from the original analogue tapes,” say the band in a statement. “Inside a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK COMPUTER are three heavyweight 180 gram black 12” vinyl records and a hardcover book containing more than 30 artworks, many of which have never been seen before except by us, and full lyrics to all the tracks except the ones that haven’t really got any lyrics.

“Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by us, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.”

They added: “To avoid accusations of wilful obscurity, a 320k MP3, 16- or 24-bit WAV download of 23 tracks will be available to you on 23rd June and a download of the cassette will be inside the box.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist below

Double CD: Contains OK COMPUTER + B-sides remastered (3 new tracks also)

CD1

Airbag (Remastered)

Paranoid Android (Remastered)

Subterranean Homesick Alien (Remastered)

Exit Music (For A Film) (Remastered)

Let Down (Remastered)

Karma Police (Remastered)

Fitter Happier (Remastered)

Electioneering (Remastered)

Climbing Up The Walls (Remastered)

No Surprises (Remastered)

Lucky (Remastered)

The Tourist (Remastered)

CD2

I Promise

Man Of War

Lift

Lull (Remastered)

Meeting In The Aisle (Remastered)

Melatonin (Remastered)

A Reminder (Remastered)

Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) (Remastered)

Pearly* (Remastered)

Palo Alto (Remastered)

How I Made My Millions (Remastered)

Triple LP vinyl: Contains OK COMPUTER + B-sides remastered (3 new tracks )

A

Airbag

Paranoid Android

Subterranean Homesick Alien

B

Exit Music (For A Film)

Let Down

Karma Police

C

Fitter Happier

Electioneering

Climbing Up The Walls

No Surprises

D

Lucky

The Tourist

E

I Promise

Man Of War

Lift

Lull

Meeting In The Aisle

F

Melatonin

A Reminder

Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

Pearly*

Palo Alto

How I Made My Millions

Indie Triple LP: As above but on light blue opaque vinyl

Radiohead’s remaining tour dates are below

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates