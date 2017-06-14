Radiohead announce massive replacement show in wake of Manchester terror attack

Extra tickets will be on sale from Saturday

Radiohead have announced details of a massive replacement show for Manchester fans in the wake of the recent terror attack.

The attack saw 22 people killed and scores more injured after a lone bomber struck the foyer as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena. Many of them were children and teenagers.

As their only non-festival UK headline gig of 2017, Radiohead were due to play Manchester Arena across two nights on July 4 and 5. However, as the venue remains closed, now the band will be playing a huge show at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford LCCC Cricket Ground on Tuesday July 4.

The Emirates Old Trafford has recently seen huge shows from The Courteeners, as well as the record-breaking One Love Manchester tribute concert.

Ticket-holders for the original shows will be contacted by the point of sale to offer a change for the new venue or a refund, while extra tickets go on sale from 10am on Saturday 17 June and will be available here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are gearing up to release the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘OK Computer’ with three previously unreleased tracks. ‘OKNOTOK’ will be released on Friday June 23 – the same day they headline Glastonbury 2017. Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are also performing, while The National, The xx, Royal Blood, Katy Perry and many more are also set to perform.