Radiohead announce support band for upcoming tour

The band “revives” the music of Iraqi composers the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers.

Radiohead have announced the support band for their upcoming US tour, set to start later this month on March 30.

Based in Israel, Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis will open up for Radiohead until April 18 and will join them again for the final show in Tel Aviv on July 19.

The Tel Aviv gig is a controversial one with bands being urged to boycott Israel in protest against the country’s occupation of Palestinian land.

The band are described as “reviving” the music of the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers, Tassa’s grandfather and great-uncle. According to a press release via COS, the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers are “composers of the most popular Iraqi songs from the early 20th century.”

Jonny Greenwood also previously collaborated with Dude Tassa on the 2009 track ‘Eize Yom’.

Getty

Last month, it was announced that James Blake will support the band for for their Italian gigs in Florence and Milan during June.

London-based cellist, composer and producer Oliver Coates and Junun, Jonny Greenwood’s collaboration with Shye Ben Tzur and the Rajasthan Express, will support the band at their Manchester Arena gigs on July 4 and 5.

Junun will then support the band alone at the Oslo, Stockholm and Dublin gigs.

Radiohead were also announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017 and are set to headline new Glasgow festival TRNSMT on July 7 alongside Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich recently shared footage of the band working on ‘Ful Stop’ from ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in the recording studio.

You can see the full Radiohead tour dates below.

03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #

04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates