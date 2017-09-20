Radiohead have inspired this new ballet

It's performed by Dutch contemporary dance company Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT)

A new ballet inspired by Radiohead’s music is set to be performed by Dutch contemporary dance company Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT).

The ballet piece – titled ‘Proof’ – was choreographed by Edward Clug, who says of how Radiohead influenced his work: “Radiohead is more than just my favourite band; they are the soundtrack to my other side; listening to them feels like I’m finding a self that I haven’t met yet.”

‘Proof’ forms part of the NDT 1 programme ‘Side A: Split into One’. It tours through the Netherlands from September 22 until December 16.

You can watch a preview video of ‘Proof’ below. It’s soundtracked by Radiohead’s ‘The King Of Limbs’ track ‘Feral’.

Earlier this month, Thom Yorke said that “words utterly failed him” after the decision to stay the trial over the stage collapse that killed their drum technician, Scott Johnson.

“We are appalled by the decision to stay the charges against Live Nation, Optex Staging and Domenic Cugliari,” said the band in a statement. “This is an insult to the memory of Scott Johnson, his parents and our crew.”

Radiohead also recently shared a video for their newly unearthed ‘OK Computer’ outtake ‘Lift’. The new video for ‘Lift’ quite aptly sees Thom Yorke trapped in a lift while surrounded by a series of weird and wonderful strangers, and closes with a twist ending.

Fan favourite ‘Lift’ was among three previously unreleased tracks that appeared on the recent 20th anniversary reissue of their classic ‘OK Computer’ album. The ‘OKNOTOK’ reissue, which was released in June, also featured the rare tracks ‘I Promise’ and ‘Man Of War’.