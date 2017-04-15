Radiohead hit with technical difficulties during Coachella headline set

The band were initially unaware of the problem.

Coachella kicked off yesterday (April 14) with a headline set from Radiohead. Unfortunately, the band were met with technical difficulties only a few songs into their performance.

Three songs in, the band were faced with abbrasive feedback and a complete sound dropout. They initially didn’t realise the problem, before a stagehand told frontman Thom Yorke and the the band left the stage.

The technical difficulties also affected the live stream audio. When Yorke became aware of the problems, he told the crowd; “Fuckin’ aliens again.”

Songs that were affected included ’15 Step’ and ‘Ful Stop’, with the sound dropout affecting almost the entire performance of the ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ track.

After the band returned to the stage, they were met with further technical difficulties towards the end of ‘Let Down’, which caused them to leave the stage once again.

When the band returned a second time, Yorke joked, “Can you actually hear me now?” I’d love to tell you a joke, lighten the mood, something like that. But this is Radiohead, so fuck it,” before launching into a performance of ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’.

You can see Radiohead’s full Coachella setlist below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

1 Daydreaming

2 Desert Island Disk

3 Ful Stop

4 Airbag

5 15 Step

[Brief Intermission]

6 The National Anthem

7 Let Down

[Brief Intermission 2]

8 Street Spirit (Fade Out)

9 Bloom

10 Identikit

11 Everything in its Right Place

12 There There

13 Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

14 Burn The Witch

15 Idioteque

16 Nude

17 Creep

[Encore]

18 You and Whose Army?

19 No Surprises

20 Paranoid Android

21 Bodysnatchers

22 Karma Police

You can watch Radiohead’s entire Coachella set below, from around the 1:49:00 mark.

Last night marked Radiohead’s third performance at Coachella – they also played in 2004 and 2012. Yorke played the festival with his Atoms of Peace project in 2012.