Radiohead drummer Philip Selway announces new album

'Let Me Go' will also serve as the soundtrack to the forthcoming film of the same name

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced the imminent release of a new solo album.

The musician has previously released two records outside of the Oxford band’s catalogue – 2010’s ‘Familial’ and it 2014 successor ‘Weatherhouse‘.

‘Let Me Go’ will be released on October 27 via Bella Union. It will also serve as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which is based on Austrian-born Helga Schneider’s memoir. In it, she tracks down her mother Traudi, only to discover she was a guard in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

The film is released on September 15, when a digital version of the album will also be made available.

You can listen to the title track from ‘Let Me Go’ below. The album is available for pre-order here.

The track listing for ‘Let Me Go’ is as follows:

‘Helga’s Theme’

‘Wide Open’

‘Mine’

‘Zakopane’

‘Walk’

‘Snakecharmer’

‘Mutti’

‘Last Act’

‘Let Me Go’

‘Days And Nights’

‘Don’t Go Now (Elysian Quartet)’

‘Let Me Go (Rhodes)’

‘Necklace’

‘Helga’s Theme (Saw)’

Watch the trailer for Let Me Go below.

Meanwhile, Radiohead recently played their longest gig in a decade at a controversial Israel concert.

The band received widespread criticism for refusing to join a cultural boycott of Israel over their human rights violations. Radiohead have faced numerous requests to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Roger Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision to perform.

Singer Thom Yorke recently had a Twitter altercation with director Ken Loach over the Israel gig, with the latter asking the band whether they would “stand with the oppressed or the oppressor?”