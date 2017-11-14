Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien recording debut solo album inspired by Brazil Carnival

Record should be released in late 2018 or early 2019

Radiohead member Ed O’Brien has revealed that he is working on his debut solo album.

The guitarist confirmed the news in an interview with Esquire, stating that he’s working with producers Flood and Catherine Marks on the record and recording with David Bowie collaborator Omar Hakim, Michael Jackson songwriter Nathan East and The Invisible’s Dave Okumu.

O’Brien said that he was just starting the record the album, inspired by going to Carnival in Brazil, and that it should be out by late 2018 or early 2019.

He also added that Radiohead will be playing live dates next year too.

“I’ve started working on my own solo project,” O’Brien said. “I go back into the studio next week. We’ve only done three or four weeks and I’m very excited about it.”

He added: “We’ve tracked some stuff and we have some backing tracks and I’m going back into the studio with Flood and Catherine to finish those tracks up and will start some new stuff in the new year. Yes there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year. So I’m very busy at the moment, I’ve got my head in this record.”

“Because the Radiohead touring has been going on longer than I expected, I wasn’t able to start the record October of this year,” the guitarist went on. “So the idea is to have it finished by this summer to have it all mixed and mastered. Then we have to find a label for it. So we’re looking at the back end of next year or early 2019.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the album, O’Brien said: “It started when we were living in Brazil. It’s not overtly Brazilian but there are definite themes. Without getting into it too much, going to Carnival in Rio was very inspiring. Rhythm and groove were a big part of it. I’m really enjoying it. It feels really right at the moment.”

O’Brien previously teased the album last year, saying of the Brazil influence: “It was so profound, so it’s fed my whole inspiration and writing. There’s an element of that joy of music. But it also again, like, a lot of Brazilian music there’s a dark heart, melancholy, but, we’re all feeling this, we recognise it but let’s celebrate being a human being because that’s part of the journey for most of us. So that’s like a watershed in my life.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead have announced plans to release a new songbook, featuring lyrics and chords for tracks from across the band’s whole career. It’s available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to start shipping on November 27.

The 400-page Radiohead: Complete is set to feature over 160 different tracks from across the Oxford band’s 32-year-long career, as well as brand new artwork from longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood.