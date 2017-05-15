Radiohead fan takes pilgrimage to random hotel to prove ‘OK Computer’ artwork theory

Location of band's iconic artwork confirmed

A Radiohead fan travelled to a hotel in Hartford, Connecticut to prove a theory about the band’s classic ‘OK Computer’ album art.

Last week, a popular fan theory suggested that the album’s iconic artwork was based on a photograph of the highway interchange in Hartford, Connecticut, between Interstates 84 and 91. It was suggested that the original photo may have been taken from the window of a Hilton hotel that the band stayed in after a show in Hartford during August 1996 – one of the last live shows the band played before returning to the UK to record ‘OK Computer’.

Now a fan has travelled to the hotel in question to confirm the theory. The individual took their vinyl copy of ‘OK Computer’ and lined it up with the window view of the highway beneath. See below.

The hotel’s Facebook page has also confirmed the news, writing: “For those wondering, this photo was just taken from our suite on 22nd floor. When overlaid, the view is a good match with what’s seen on the OK Computer cover art. We’re in awe of this great sleuthing”.

See a GIF and more photos of the highway from the hotel window below.

Radiohead recently announced a 20th anniversary reissue of ‘OK Computer’ for 23 June.

The album’s cover was designed by the band’s long-time visual collaborator Stanley Donwood along with frontman Thom Yorke.