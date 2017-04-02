Watch Radiohead play ‘House of Cards’ for the first time in half a decade

The band played the 'In Rainbows' track during their show in Atlanta.

Radiohead gave a rare live performance of ‘In Rainbows’ track ‘House of Cards’ during a show at the Philips Arena in Atlanta on Saturday (April 1).

The band have been digging into their extensive back catalogue during their recent tour, after previously treating Miami fans to a rendition of ‘The Tourist’.

The show in Atlanta consisted of a 25-song set list with three-encores. You can see fan-filmed footage of ‘House of Cards’ below as well as the full set-list.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

Airbag

My Iron Lung

Separator

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Bloom

I Might Be Wrong

Myxomatosis

Idioteque

The Gloaming

Subterranean Homesick Alien

The Numbers

House of Cards (First time live since 2012)

Encore:

No Surprises

Burn the Witch

Paranoid Android

Present Tense

Everything in Its Right Place

Encore 2:

You and Whose Army?

Bodysnatchers

Encore 3:

Karma Police

Radiohead will now tour the US through April before taking a break and returning for a series of European festival sets and headline shows in June and July.

In the UK, they will headline Glastonbury Festival on June 23 and play a pair of shows at Manchester Arena on July 4 and 5. It was recently reported that the band are planning a special Glastonbury set to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’.

Meanwhile, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich has shared his original production notes from the making of early fan favourite ‘True Love Ways’.