Radiohead to release new single ‘I Promise’ next week
The studio version of the previously-unreleased track will arrive on Friday, ahead of the twentieth anniversary reissue of 'OK Computer'
Radiohead are reportedly set to release the studio version of ‘I Promise’, a previously-unheard song from the ‘OK Computer’ sessions, as a single on Friday (June 2).
The stand-alone release of ‘I Promise’ will precede the arrival of the band’s twentieth anniversary reissue of their iconic third studio album, which will be released as a deluxe box set on June 23.
The reissue, entitled ‘OKNOTOK’, will feature 11 rarities that include three previously-unreleased studio tracks – of which ‘I Promise’ is one. Radiohead fans on Reddit have now discovered that ‘I Promise’ will be released a stand-alone single on Friday, with the track set to be made initially available on digital streaming services.
Radiohead have included ‘I Promise’ in their live sets since it was debuted in 1996. Watch footage of a rendition of the track from that year below.
See the full tracklist for ‘OKNOTOK’ – which can be pre-ordered here – below.
Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist
Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions
Earlier this month, a Radiohead fan made a pilgrimage to a hotel in Connecticut in an attempt to test a fan theory about ‘OK Computer”s artwork.