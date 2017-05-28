Radiohead to release new single ‘I Promise’ next week

The studio version of the previously-unreleased track will arrive on Friday, ahead of the twentieth anniversary reissue of 'OK Computer'

Radiohead are reportedly set to release the studio version of ‘I Promise’, a previously-unheard song from the ‘OK Computer’ sessions, as a single on Friday (June 2).

The stand-alone release of ‘I Promise’ will precede the arrival of the band’s twentieth anniversary reissue of their iconic third studio album, which will be released as a deluxe box set on June 23.

The reissue, entitled ‘OKNOTOK’, will feature 11 rarities that include three previously-unreleased studio tracks – of which ‘I Promise’ is one. Radiohead fans on Reddit have now discovered that ‘I Promise’ will be released a stand-alone single on Friday, with the track set to be made initially available on digital streaming services.

Radiohead have included ‘I Promise’ in their live sets since it was debuted in 1996. Watch footage of a rendition of the track from that year below.

See the full tracklist for ‘OKNOTOK’ – which can be pre-ordered here – below.

Disc 1:

01. Airbag

02. Paranoid Android

03. Subterranean Homesick Alien

04. Exit Music (For a Film)

05. Let Down

06. Karma Police

07. Fitter Happier

08. Electioneering

09. Climbing Up the Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12 Tourist

Disc 2:

01. I Promise

02. Man of War

03. Lift

04. Lull

05. Meeting in the Aisle

06 Melatonin

07. A Reminder

08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made Millions

Earlier this month, a Radiohead fan made a pilgrimage to a hotel in Connecticut in an attempt to test a fan theory about ‘OK Computer”s artwork.