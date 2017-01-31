Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro to headline new UK festival TRNSMT

The 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Belle & Sebastian will be performing too

Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as headliners of the new Glasgow festival TRNSMT.

Radiohead will headline the Friday (July 7) of the festival, with Kasabian topping the bill on the Saturday (July 8) before Biffy Clyro round off headlining duties on Sunday (July 9).

The 1975 will also be performing on the Sunday. Other acts confirmed in today’s (January 31) first wave of line-up announcements include Belle & Sebastian, Catfish and the Bottlemen, London Grammar, George Ezra, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club.

Earlybird tickets for TRNSMT, a non-camping festival that takes place on Glasgow Green from July 7-9, go on sale at 9am this Friday (February 3) here.

Pre-sale for those who sign up to the festival’s mailing list will begin on Wednesday (February 1) at 9am.

Check out the full line-up announced so far below.

FRIDAY JULY 7

Radiohead

Belle & Sebastian

London Grammar

Rag N’ Bone Man

SATURDAY JULY 8

Kasabian

Catfish and the Bottlemen

George Ezra

The Kooks

Circa Waves

SUNDAY JULY 9

Biffy Clyro

The 1975

Twin Atlantic

Two Door Cinema Club

Blossoms

TRNSMT Festival is being launched by DF Concerts, who also run T In The Park, and the new festival will take place over the same weekend that T is traditionally held.

T In The Park’s organisers confirmed in November that the festival will be ‘taking a break’ in 2017 after a series of problems in recent years on site at Strathallan Castle. It was later reported that T’s organisers were in talks to put on an alternative event on Glasgow Green this summer.

However, speaking to NME today, DF Concerts boss Geoff Ellis insisted that TRNSMT should not be viewed as a “replacement” for T.

“We’re not a camping festival, it’s a city-centre event, that’s how we wanted to position it,” he explained. “It will be a huge economic boost to Glasgow. People will be taking in Glasgow bars and restaurants, hotels and nightclubs as well.”

Redferns

Ellis also said that if TRNSMT proves successful, it could become an annual event that exists alongside T In The Park. “It would be wonderful to come back on an annual basis, not necessarily on this specific weekend, because traditionally it is the T In The Park weekend, so we’d probably look at changing the dates going forward,” he said. “But it would be great to be back in the heart of the summer with a great festival in the city centre of Glasgow – that’s got to be the aim.”

Ellis also promised that more acts will be added to TRNSMT’s line-up in the coming weeks. “Something that we’re going to be doing at TRNSMT as well is the King Tut’s stage, which is going to be an emerging artists’ stage. To me that’s important because the King Tut’s venue has played an important role in the music scene in Glasgow and in Scotland,” Ellis said.

“We’ll probably announce all of those [King Tut’s stage] acts in three or four weeks’ time, and we’ve got a few more acts to announce on the main stage too, probably another four or five, so there’s still some more to come.”