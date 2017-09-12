Watch Thom Yorke get stuck in the lift from hell in Radiohead’s new ‘Lift’ video

Rare track appeared on band's 'OK Computer' reissue 'OKNOTOK'

Radiohead have shared a video for their newly unearthed ‘OK Computer’ outtake ‘Lift’.

Fan favourite ‘Lift’ was among three previously unreleased tracks that appeared on the recent 20th anniversary reissue of their classic ‘OK Computer’ album. The ‘OKNOTOK’ reissue, which was released in June, also featured the rare tracks ‘I Promise’ and ‘Man Of War’.

This new video for ‘Lift’ quite aptly sees Thom Yorke trapped in a lift while surrounded by a series of weird and wonderful strangers, and closes with a twist ending. Watch below.

The band’s guitarist Ed O’Brien recently revealed that ‘Lift’ was left off ‘OK Computer’ because it “would have killed them”.

“‘Lift’ is a funny song,” he told BBC 6 Music. “We played that live with Alanis Morrissette, and it was a really interesting song because the audience, suddenly you’d see them get up and start grooving, it had this kind of infectiousness about it. It was a big, anthemic song. If that song had been on that album, it would have taken us to a different place, and we’d have probably sold a lot more records, if we’d done it right, and everyone was saying this.”

O’Brien added: “I think we kind of subconsciously killed it, because if ‘OK Computer’ had been like a ‘Jagged Little Pill’, like Alanis Morrissette, it would have killed us. But ‘Lift’ probably had the potential, if we’d done it right, it just had this magic about it. And we didn’t do a good version, because when we got to the studio and did it on that record it was a bit like having a gun to your head, it felt like so much pressure.”

Last week saw Thom Yorke say that “words utterly failed him” after the decision to stay the trial over the stage collapse that killed their drum technician, Scott Johnson.

“We are appalled by the decision to stay the charges against Live Nation, Optex Staging and Domenic Cugliari,” said the band in a statement. “This is an insult to the memory of Scott Johnson, his parents and our crew.”