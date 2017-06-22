Watch Radiohead’s new video for previously unreleased track ‘Man Of War’

Song features on band's 'OK Computer' 20th anniversary reissue

Radiohead have shared a video for their previously unreleased song ‘Man Of War’.

The band reissue their classic album ‘OK Computer’ for its 20th anniversary tomorrow (Friday, June 23), the same day that they play Glastonbury. Titled ‘OKNOTOK’, the reissue includes the album’s original tracks remastered, along with B-sides, unreleased songs and a hardcover book.

‘Man Of War’ was originally called ‘Big Boots’ and written around the time of ‘The Bends’. Despite being previously performed live, this is the first time the song has officially been released.

Its Colin Read-directed clip sees a man seemingly being stalked through night and day, increasingly descending into paranoia. Watch beneath.

As recently reported, Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’ reissue pays tribute to frontman Thom Yorke’s late partner Rachel Owen. Its dedication reads: “This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen (1968-2016) who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. We hope you are OK. Thank you for listening.”

Radiohead headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this Friday (June 23). It’s their first time at the festival since 2011 and their first headline slot there since 2003.

The band’s guitarist Ed O’Brien recently revealed his advice for fellow headliners Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio One, Ed O’Brien shared some words of wisdom on how to handle losing your Glastonbury headline virginity.

“Well, I mean Ed Sheeran and the Foos need no advice from us,” said O’Brien. “They’re doing humongous massive shows and bigger shows than us. I’ll tell you what though, I have got some advice. Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility.

“To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them – it’s all ‘me, me, me, us, us us’. The thing about that main stage is that what you’ve got to remember is you’re just closing the night. You’re not headlining. You’re one part of this huge, great, amazing, beautiful festival.”

He added: “You’ve got to remember that you’re providing two hours of maybe soundtrack to people’s enjoyment and experience of that moment. They’ll go off into the night and they’ll probably head off into Shangri-La. It’s not about you as a band, you’ve got to leave your ego and your shades at the gate. It’s about service and doing the best you can.”