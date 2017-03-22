Radiohead to mark 20 years of ‘OK Computer’ at Glastonbury 2017?

It's also been 20 years since their first legendary headline set

Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ at Glastonbury 2017.

June marks not only 20 years since the band released their seminal third album, but also since their now legendary 1997 debut Glastonbury headline set – widely regarded as one of the best of all time. Now, Radiohead are reported to be celebrating the album with their Glasto setlist this summer.

“There’s a good chance it will be heavy on ‘OK Computer,'” a source told The Daily Star. “They aren’t nostalgic but it is also 20 years since their headline stint at Glasto in the rain.”

Radiohead will be headlining Glastonbury alongside Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran at Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June. They are also set to play shows in Manchester, Glasgow, the US and Europe.

While Diana Ross is no longer rumoured to perform on the Sunday ‘legends’ slot, this week also saw Nile Rodgers confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017, Ed ewasSheeran recently revealed as the third and final headliner, joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage, other acts rumoured to be appearing include Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga, and many more.

You can see the full Radiohead tour dates below.

03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #

04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates