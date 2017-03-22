Radiohead to mark 20 years of ‘OK Computer’ at Glastonbury 2017?

It's also been 20 years since their first legendary headline set
Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ at Glastonbury 2017.
June marks not only 20 years since the band released their seminal third album, but also since their now legendary 1997 debut Glastonbury headline set – widely regarded as one of the best of all time. Now, Radiohead are reported to be celebrating the album with their Glasto setlist this summer.
“There’s a good chance it will be heavy on ‘OK Computer,'” a source told The Daily Star. “They aren’t nostalgic but it is also 20 years since their headline stint at Glasto in the rain.”
Radiohead will be headlining Glastonbury alongside Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran at Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June. They are also set to play shows in Manchester, Glasgow, the US and Europe.
While Diana Ross is no longer rumoured to perform on the Sunday ‘legends’ slot, this week also saw Nile Rodgers confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017, Ed ewasSheeran recently revealed as the third and final headliner, joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage, other acts rumoured to be appearing include Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga, and many more.
As well as the headliners, Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival and The Avalanches have also leaked that they would be performing. Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play.
Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.
The full Glastonbury 2017 line-up will be revealed this month.
You can see the full Radiohead tour dates below.
03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #
04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #
04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #
04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^
06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^
06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^
06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *
06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #
# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis
^ = w/ Junun
* = w/ James Blake
& = w/ Oliver Coates