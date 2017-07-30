Watch performances from three of this summer's festivals.

Radiohead have shared three new live videos via their radiohead.tv channel.

The band recently relaunched the site with a full recording of their headlining at Coachella weekend two.

Now, they’ve shared three new clips from recent performances at the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret Festival, Italy’s I-Days Festival, and Poland’s Open’er Festival. You can watch all three live videos below.

Meanwhile, Radiohead played their longest show in a decade in Israel, following huge backlash to their refusal to cancel the planned date.

The band received widespread criticism for refusing to join a cultural boycott of Israel over their human rights violations. Radiohead have faced numerous requests to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Roger Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision to perform.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Singer Thom Yorke recently had a Twitter altercation with director Ken Loach over the Israel gig, with the latter asking the band whether they would “stand with the oppressed or the oppressor?”

The show on July 19 marked the final stop of their world tour in support of ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and the 20th anniversary of iconic album ‘OK Computer’.

Earlier this month, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien announced the ‘EOB Sustainer Stratocaster’ – a signature Fender guitar, designed with the help of O’Brien himself.

It’s the first ever instrument designed, developed and cosigned with the help of a Radiohead member.