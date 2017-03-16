See Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich’s Abbey Road rejection letter

It dates back to 1990

Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich has shared a rejection letter from Abbey Road studios from when he was a teenager.

Godrich has worked on every Radiohead album since 1997’s ‘OK Computer’ and is commonly dubbed the “sixth member” of the band.

Taking to Twitter recently, Godrich posted a photo of a rejection letter from Abbey Road that he received in 1990, when he was 18.

It begins: “Thank you for your recent letter enquiring about the possibility of employment at Abbey Road. Unfortunately vacancies very rarely occur and it is with regret that at the moment we have nothing to offer. However, we would like to keep your details on our files, and should anything suitable arise we will contact you.”

“Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in the company”.

The letter even gets Godrich’s first name wrong, addressing the letter to “Neil”.

“Back at that time I wrote about 100 letters asking for a job – because that’s how many studios there were in London!” Godrich added on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno has revealed his “life-changing” love of Radiohead.

“I loved ‘OK Computer’, but when ‘Kid A’ came out it changed my life,” Pizzorno told Q Magazine. “It got leaked on Napster back in the day, my friend gave me a CD of ‘Everything In Its Right Place’ and I literally – I’m talking for three days – didn’t listen to anything else, analysed it, went mad.”

He continued: “‘This is the best tune I’ve ever heard!’ And when the album came out it was constant. Had a huge influence on me, on what a rock band could be. To make a classic album and then go, ‘Nah, we’re gonna make this now,’ I always remember that.

“For me, Thom Yorke’s probably Number One vocally, his voice gets me like Marvin Gaye, a way of getting to me like no one else. And I love that it divides people as well. It’s an honour to share that bill, that poster will be up in my studio.”

Pizzorno added: “[I’ve] never met him. God knows what he’d make of us! I hope he’d be able to ignore all the bollocks.”