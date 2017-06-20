Radiohead offer advice to Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters on what it takes to headline Glastonbury

'Leave your ego and your shades at the gate'

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has spoken out to offer advice to fellow Glastonbury headliners Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran on topping the bill for the first time – urging them to remain ‘humble’.

This weekend sees the band headline Glasto for the third time, after triumphant sets on the Pyramid Stage in 1997 and 2003. Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio One, O’Brien shared some words of wisdom on how to handle losing your Glastonbury headline virginity.

“Well, I mean Ed Sheeran and the Foos need no advice from us,” said O’Brien. “They’re doing humongous massive shows and bigger shows than us. I’ll tell you what though, I have got some advice. Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility.

“To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them – it’s all ‘me, me, me, us, us us’. The thing about that main stage is that what you’ve got to remember is you’re just closing the night. You’re not headlining. You’re one part of this huge, great, amazing, beautiful festival.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “You’ve got to remember that you’re providing two hours of maybe soundtrack to people’s enjoyment and experience of that moment. They’ll go off into the night and they’ll probably head off into Shangri-La. It’s not about you as a band, you’ve got to leave your ego and your shades at the gate. It’s about service and doing the best you can.”

When quizzed about the speculation that they might use their headline set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of seminal album ‘OK Computer‘, O Brien replied: “We’ve sort of started thinking about the set. We know that Coldplay with Barry Gibb last year was brilliant. We’re not that kind of band!”

Asked if they might invite Glasto boss Michael Eavis on stage for a duet, O’Brien replied: “Well, wouldn’t that be great? Maybe we would. We haven’t thought about it, but maybe you’ve just planted the seed. Maybe there will be something – who knows?”

Radiohead headline Glastonbury 2017 on Friday June 23 – the same day they release the 20th anniversary edition of ‘OK Computer’ with ‘OKNOTOK’.