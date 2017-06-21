Radiohead dedicate ‘OK Computer’ reissue to Thom Yorke’s late partner Rachel Owen

Frontman's partner of 23 years passed away in December 2016

Radiohead‘s upcoming reissue of their classic album ‘OK Computer’ pays tribute to frontman Thom Yorke‘s late partner Rachel Owen.

The band release their 20th anniversary reissue of ‘OK Computer’, titled ‘OKNOTOK’, this Friday (June 23), the same day they perform at Glastonbury. The reissue includes the album’s original tracks remastered, along with B-sides, unreleased songs and a hardcover book.

A fan recently got a copy of the vinyl reissue and posted a picture of its back sleeve, which features a dedication to Owen, to Twitter. It reads: “This re-issue is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Rachel Owen (1968-2016) who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. We hope you are OK. Thank you for listening.” See a photo in the tweet below.

Owen passed away last December. Owen and Yorke were partners for 23 years and had two children together, a son named Noah and daughter Agnes. The couple split in August 2015 and the demise of their relationship heavily influenced Radiohead’s 2016 album, ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

Radiohead headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage this Friday (June 23). It’s their first time at the festival since 2011 and their first headline slot there since 2003.

The band’s guitarist Ed O’Brien recently revealed his advice for fellow headliners Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio One, Ed O’Brien shared some words of wisdom on how to handle losing your Glastonbury headline virginity.

“Well, I mean Ed Sheeran and the Foos need no advice from us,” said O’Brien. “They’re doing humongous massive shows and bigger shows than us. I’ll tell you what though, I have got some advice. Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility.

“To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them – it’s all ‘me, me, me, us, us us’. The thing about that main stage is that what you’ve got to remember is you’re just closing the night. You’re not headlining. You’re one part of this huge, great, amazing, beautiful festival.”

He added: “You’ve got to remember that you’re providing two hours of maybe soundtrack to people’s enjoyment and experience of that moment. They’ll go off into the night and they’ll probably head off into Shangri-La. It’s not about you as a band, you’ve got to leave your ego and your shades at the gate. It’s about service and doing the best you can.”