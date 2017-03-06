Hear Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood remix Radiohead songs in new mix

For Jun Takahashi's Undercover show at Paris Fashion Week

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have remixed several Radiohead tracks in a new mix for Paris Fashion Week.

The pair have collaborated on ‘Bloom (Creatures Mix For Jun Takahashi)’, which – as the title suggests – soundtracks designer Jun Takahashi’s latest Undercover collection.

The 16-minute recording manipulates Radiohead songs including ‘Bloom’, ‘Glass Eyes’, ‘Spectre’, ‘Motion Picture Soundtrack’ and ‘Everything In Its Right Place’. Listen below.

Takahashi and Yorke have worked together on numerous occasions in the past, DJing together, and with Yorke modelling for Takahashi’s Undercover clothing brand.

It's the show program card handed out at the show. The collection was about the story of a new race living in Utopia. Show music was assembled by Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood. ショー会場で配られた、テーマの概要が記されたカード。 理想郷に住む人々の物語です。 ショーの音楽はRadioheadのトムヨークとジョニーグリーンウッドが作ってくれました。 #undercover A post shared by UNDERCOVER (@undercover_lab) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:09am PST

Radiohead have been announced as a headliner for Glastonbury 2017, as well as being booked in a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

The band also recently announced plans to play a gig in Israel this summer. They will perform at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 19.

The gig is a controversial one with bands being urged to boycott Israel in protest against the country’s occupation of Palestinian land. Guitarist Jonny Greenwood is married to an Israeli artist named Sharona Katan and he recently released ‘Junun’, a collaborative album with Israeli composer/singer Shye Ben Tzur.

