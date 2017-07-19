Radiohead perform controversial show in Israel

The show has received a huge backlash

Radiohead have taken to the stage in Israel, following huge backlash to their refusal to cancel the planned date.

The band received widespread criticism for refusing to join a cultural boycott of Israel over their human rights violations. Radiohead have faced numerous requests to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Roger Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision to perform.

Singer Thom Yorke recently had a Twitter altercation with director Ken Loach over the Israel gig, with the latter asking the band whether they would “stand with the oppressed or the oppressor?”

The show tonight (July 19) will mark the final stop of their world tour in support of ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and the 20th anniversary of iconic album ‘OK Computer’.

After soundchecking with‘All I Need’, ‘Daydreaming’, ‘The Numbers’, ‘Myxomatosis’, ‘Bloom’, and ‘Like Spinning Plates‘, Radiohead’s setlist at Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon saw them play the following:

Daydreaming

Lucky

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

Myxomatosis

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Let Down

Bloom

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

The Numbers

2 + 2 = 5

Bodysnatchers

Idioteque

Encore:

No Surprises

Nude

Like Spinning Plates

Lotus Flower

Paranoid Android

Reckoner

This story is being updated.