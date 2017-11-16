Watch Radiohead drummer Philip Selway perform Beatles classic with Ringo Starr

They performed 'With A Little Help From My Friends' in New York

Radiohead‘s Philip Selway teamed up with Ringo Starr at the Beatles legend’s show in New York last night.

Starr performed at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Wednesday (November 15), with Selway joining him onstage during the set.

The two famous drummers united for ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, with Selway on drums and Starr providing lead vocals.

“Oh, hey man, look who’s joined us,” Starr said to the crowd, adding: “They know it’s Phil from Radiohead.”

Watch below:

Selway released his new film soundtrack/solo album ‘Let Me Go’ in October. Listen to it here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have confirmed that they will be touring in 2018. Guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed the news earlier this week.

“Yes there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year,” he told Esquire. “So I’m very busy at the moment.”

Radiohead have also announced plans to release a new songbook, featuring lyrics and chords for tracks from across the band’s whole career. It’s available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to start shipping on November 27.

Read more: Stanley Donwood On The Stories Behind His Radiohead Album Covers