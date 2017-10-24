Radiohead labelled “poor man’s Coldplay” by Fox News host

Greg Gutfeld says Thom Yorke and band "stole everything from Coldplay"

Radiohead have been described as a “poor man’s Coldplay” by a Fox News host.

Earlier this month, comedian Kat Timpf appeared on the Greg Gutfeld Show when she gave her take on who will be inducted into next year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, labelling Radiohead’s music as “just elaborate moaning and whining over ringtone sounds”.

Now Timpf has appeared on the Fox News show again, with host Greg Gutfeld joking that she should go as a Radiohead fan for Halloween after she described the band’s fanbase as “strange, malnourished and sad”. Gutfeld then went on to say: “You know, Radiohead is a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay… Like Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.”

Watch at the 36.10 mark below:

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood recently responded to Timpf’s original criticism, changing his Twitter bio to read: “my life in the gush of boasts……….’strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*)”.

Radiohead are among the acts long-listed for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018. To be eligible for entry into the hallowed hall, each potential nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier.

Joining them are Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Depeche Mode, Bon Jovi, Judas Priest, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies.

Meanwhile, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announced a new set of live shows in support of an upcoming reissue of his 2014 solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’.