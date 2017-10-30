Radiohead to release career-spanning songbook

The lyrics and chords to more than 160 songs will feature over 400 pages

Radiohead have announced plans to release a new songbook, featuring lyrics and chords for tracks from across the band’s whole career.

The 400-page Radiohead: Complete is set to feature over 160 different tracks from across the Oxford band’s 32-year-long career, as well as brand new artwork from longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood.

Read more: Stanley Donwood On The Stories Behind His Radiohead Album Covers

It’s available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to start shipping on November 27.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are currently embroiled in an ongoing feud with right-wing US channel Fox News.

Comedian Kat Timpf appeared on the Greg Gutfeld Show and labelled Radiohead’s music as “just elaborate moaning and whining over ringtone sounds” and described the band’s fanbase as “strange, malnourished and sad”.

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood later responded to Timpf’s criticism, changing his Twitter bio to read: “my life in the gush of boasts……….’strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*)”.

Following that, Gutfeld himself remarked that “Radiohead is a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay,” adding: “Like Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.” Coldplay have since responded via Twitter, joking: “Finally somebody had the balls to say it!”.

Now Gutfeld has said that he wants to “ban Radiohead’s music from public places”.

He also later aired a comedy sketch featuring Timpf that compared Radiohead’s music to the irritation of head lice.