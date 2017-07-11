Radiohead release seriously creepy video to celebrate OK Computer reissue

"My name is Chieftain Mews and I'm unboxing".

Radiohead have released a creepy video to promote the special edition release of their OK Computer reissue, OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017.

The unsettling clip sees the re-emergence of Chieftain Mews, the sinister character who has previously featured in the band’s online broadcasts.

In the brief video, he is seen unboxing a copy of the vinyl reissue – and delivers a brief message in an otherworldly voice.

“My name is Chieftain Mews and I’m unboxing. I’m rigid with excitement”, he is heard to say.

The reissue, which was initially released last month, comes during a busy summer which has seen the Oxford band headline Glastonbury, along with Glasgow’s new TRNSMT festival last weekend.

Speaking to BBC Two’s Edith Bowman, guitarist Ed O’Brien also confirmed that the band will return for a ‘little tour’ next year – but also revealed that their man focus is with their solo projects.