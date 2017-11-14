Radiohead respond to Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination and say Dr Dre should be inducted instead

"It’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies," says Ed O'Brien

Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has responded to the band being nominated for the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, saying that he doesn’t “understand it” and that Dr Dre “should be first on the list way ahead of Radiohead”.

The final shortlist of five inductees will be announced in December ahead of next April’s ceremony, but Radiohead see themselves longlisted alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Eurythmics, Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, Judas Priest and Depeche Mode. See the full list here.

Speaking to Esquire about being nominated, O’Brien said: “As a British band, it’s one of those things that it’s very lovely to be nominated, but we don’t quite culturally understand it. It’s a very American thing. Us Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves.”

He added: “One of the things I’ve always loved about coming over to America is American bands you can always have a really good chat with and you could talk. With British bands, there was a lot of hostility. It’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies. We haven’t had great experiences. I would never want to disrespect anything because obviously some amazing artists have been nominated. But if I’m honest I don’t understand it. It’s just kind of a British person going, ‘Okay, thanks, what does this mean?'”

O’Brien went on to say: “It’s a little bit thin on black artists and hip-hop artists. I’m just speaking as a fan of American music, I would have thought that Dr Dre should have been in there two years ago. His name should be first on the list way ahead of Radiohead.”

Radiohead’s nomination for next year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has resulted in a long-running feud with Fox News that has also seen Coldplay dragged into the matter.

Elsewhere in the Esquire interview, O’Brien announced that he is working on a solo album inspired by the Carnival in Brazil. He explained: “It started when we were living in Brazil. It’s not overtly Brazilian but there are definite themes. Without getting into it too much, going to Carnival in Rio was very inspiring. Rhythm and groove were a big part of it. I’m really enjoying it. It feels really right at the moment.”