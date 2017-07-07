Radiohead share video of full Coachella 2017 weekend two set

This is the one without the sound problems

Radiohead have shared footage of their Coachella 2017 set – from the second weekend without sound problems.

When the band played on the first weekend of the massive California festival, their epic headline set was dogged by technical problems.

Three songs in, the band were faced with abrasive feedback and a complete sound dropout. They initially didn’t realise the problem, before a stagehand told frontman Thom Yorke and the the band left the stage. The technical difficulties also affected the live stream audio. When Yorke became aware of the problems, he told the crowd; “Fuckin’ aliens again.”

Returning after leaving the stage for a second time, Yorke joked: “Can you actually hear me now? I’d love to tell you a joke, lighten the mood, something like that. But this is Radiohead, so fuck it.”

However, now Radiohead have shared official footage of their full headline set at Coachella from the following weekend – where they performed a monumental set, free from any sound issues. They also promise to be uploading more recent live shows.

Radiohead played:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

15 Step

Myxomatosis

Lucky

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Bloom

Identikit

My Iron Lung

The Gloaming

I Might Be Wrong

Bodysnatchers

Exit Music (for a Film)

Reckoner

Encore:

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Lotus Flower

Idioteque

After treating Manchester to a set loaded with rarities, surprises and chants for Jeremy Corbyn, Radiohead will headline Glasgow’s new TRNSMT festival alongside Kasabian and Biffy Clyro this weekend.