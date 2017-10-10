Jonny Greenwood responds to viral Spongebob Squarepants/Radiohead montage

The tongue-in-cheek video has gone viral after using clips from the cartoon to describe the vibe of each Radiohead album

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has responded to a viral Spongebob Squarepants montage which jokily ‘explains’ every album ever released by the band.

The work of YouTuber Heliophobia, the video in question sees clips from the popular cartoon illustrating the vibe of each of Radiohead’s nine studio albums, from their 1993 debut ‘Pablo Honey’ to 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

After going viral on Reddit, Greenwood responded to the clip on his Twitter account by labelling it “perfect in so many ways.” See the guitarist’s reaction, and the montage itself, below.

Last week, Radiohead were included in the list of nominees for entry into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Radiohead were eligible for nomination as they fulfilled the hallowed hall’s criteria for an artist having had to have released their first single or album in 1992 or earlier.

The top five nominees will be decided by a public vote, along with input from over 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders. The winners of the vote will then be announced in December, before being formally inducted on April 14 at a ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland.

Last week, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announced a new set of live shows in support of an upcoming reissue of his 2014 solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’.